Vegan Raw Food Group (Heartland Vegan Society) — meets the second Thursday each month. Learn to prepare healthy, plant-based dishes free of gluten and added oils. Call Bren at 863-385-5413.
Highlands County Ostomy Support Group — The Ostomy Support Group meets the first Thursday each month at 11 a.m. at Homer’s Restaurant, 1000 Sebring Square. Call Helen James RN at 863-381-7780.
Parkinson’s Support Group — Presented by Neuro Challenge Foundation for Parkinson’s and Change of Pace. Every third Thursday of the month from 10-11:30 a.m. at 4514 Hammock Road in Sebring.
“Beat Goes On” Cardiac Support Group — Meets monthly at the AdventHealth Sebring Wellness Center, 4005 Sun ‘n Lake Blvd., Sebring. Call 863-402-6421 for more information.
“Circle of Hope” Cancer Support Group — Meets monthly at the AdventHealth Sebring Wellness Center, 4005 Sun ‘n Lake Blvd., Sebring. Call 863-402-3727 for more information.
Autoimmune Disease Support Group — Meets monthly at the AdventHealth Sebring Wellness Center, 4005 Sun ‘n Lake Blvd., Sebring. Call 863-402-6421 for more information.
Better Breathers Club — Sponsored by the American Lung Association. Meets monthly Meets monthly on the last Friday from 12 – 1 pm at the AdventHealth Sebring Wellness Center, 4005 Sun ‘n Lake Blvd., Sebring. For information call 863-386-6421.
Depression Support Group — Meets monthly at the AdventHealth Sebring Wellness Center, 4005 Sun ‘n Lake Blvd., Sebring. Call 863-402-6421 for more information.
Diabetes Support Group — Meets monthly at the AdventHealth Sebring Wellness Center, 4005 Sun ‘n Lake Blvd., Sebring. Call 863-402-0177 for more information.
Grief Support Group — Meets monthly at the AdventHealth Sebring Wellness Center, 4005 Sun ‘n Lake Blvd., Sebring. Call 863-402-6421 for more information.
New Mom Support Group — Meets every other Tuesday at the AdventHealth Sebring Wellness Center, 4005 Sun ‘n Lake Blvd., Sebring. Call 863-402-6421 for more information.
Stroke Support Group — Meets monthly at the AdventHealth Sebring Wellness Center, 4005 Sun ‘n Lake Blvd., Sebring. Call 863-402-6421 for more information.
Ladies of a Loss (monthly) — Ladies of a Loss will meet at Spring Lake Presbyterian Church at 11:30 a.m. on the fourth Thursday of each month for a meeting then go out to lunch. No cost to join. Events and activities will be planned for the month. For information, contact Donna Williams at 317-402-0914.
Ladies of a Loss (special meeting) — The Ladies of a Loss will have two meetings on the last Tuesday of the month, first at noon at Grace Bible Church for a potluck, 4453 Thunderbird Road. Second meeting will be the same day at 5:30 p.m. at Cowpoke’s Watering Hole on US Hwy 27 in Sebring. For information, contact Donna Williams at 317-402-0914.