The paper is full of ads for hearing aids. New businesses are popping up everywhere. You have seen all the ads and heard all the stories, seen all the prices. Now, let’s break it down and debunk the myths about hearing aids.

Myth #1. Hearing loss cannot be helped. Absolutely not true. Proper amplification brings true enjoyment to our lives. There are three types of hearing loss: sensorineural, conductive or a combination of the two called a mixed hearing loss. Amplification is the only solution for a sensorineural hearing loss. Research has proven over and over that hearing aids work. Three critical components that can make of break your success with hearing instruments: First, the hearing aid technology must match the needs of your lifestyle. (The computer chip must be able to adapt to your noise & speech environments). Second, go to a qualified provider. Third, you have to actually wear them.

