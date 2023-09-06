Inside of all hearing instruments are certain components. Some instruments may have a few more components than others, however they all have to have certain features to process sound. Most things in life last longer and perform better if they are serviced and maintained. Hearing aids definitely need to be maintained.

To break down the “simple” functioning of your hearing instrument, let’s look at it. Every hearing instrument must have five main components: First, there is the microphone. If you look at the outside of the case, you will see either a round, very small hole or slit. Often they are covered by a raised piece of plastic to protect it. The microphone is where sound enters the hearing aid. The microphone opening and mesh grid can collect wax, dried skin, oils, and even salt from sweating. Every morning you should turn the aid upside down and use a soft brush (usually provided at time of purchase) and brush off the opening. If it is clogged even a little bit then the sound does not enter properly and therefore can not be amplified properly.

