Hearing health care has plateau’s that you will encounter on you journey to your best hearing. When you were fit with your hearing instruments great care was taken in the testing, selection and fitting of the instruments. Just like our teeth, hair style, and eyes, hearing health can benefit from routine care and maintenance. After your fitting you will be set with follow-up appointments.

These appointments will first be for the fine-tuning of the hearing instruments. After several appointments and you are happy with the sound expectations of your “new ears” then you will be set with cleaning appointments for your hearing aids and your ears.

Recommended for you