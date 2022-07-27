Men are almost twice as likely as women to have hearing loss among adults ages 20-69. (JAMA Otolaryngology-Head & Neck Surgery. December 2016 online). Exposure to occupational noise, factories, heavy equipment, construction tool, and also use of firearms contributed to these statistics. Gender also plays a role.

As we age, men and women both may get age-related hearing loss. Women near retirement age usually have better high frequency hearing than men ... so their speech understanding in noise is often better. But between the ages of 60-90 women tend lose low-frequency hearing faster than men. Low frequencies provide our volume and some speech signals. Funny how that works out. Men are more likely to get a high-frequency hearing loss (women’s voices are high frequency), thus making it harder for them to understand their wives. Men’s voices are low-frequency and women’s hearing loss will occur in more of this range once they are in their 60’s and 70’s. Huh? Just gotta chuckle over that tidbit of information.

