Hearing instruments are now high tech computers. They sit on each side of your head, but have the ability to analyze speech and sounds in a 360-degree pattern. That is if they have artificial intelligence sensors and gyroscopes in them. Starkey Hearing Technologies hearing instruments now analyze and self adjust, making 80 million automatic adjustments every hour. That is just under 2 billion a day. They work hard at controlling all the sounds that interrupt and compete with our speech signal. Little electronic devices that provide those that utilize them with an improved life.

They are simple to use and comfortable to wear as there are several different styles to choose from. Something for everyone. They can be over the ear or in the ear. You can have them with batteries or rechargeable. You can get them to pair to your smartphone and stream the phone call. You can get them with out the streaming option. There is something for everyone. They are the very best hearing instruments I have ever fit. They just keep making them better.

