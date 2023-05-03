Hearing loss can happen suddenly due to an illness or an injury. Usually though, hearing loss often sneaks up on us. Slowly, we start to misunderstand a few things. We may find ourselves in little spats with others when they are insisting they told us something and we swear they did not. This lack of remembering can be a byproduct of actually not hearing or completely understanding what was said to us. After all, you can not remember what you didn’t understand in the first place.

This leads us to wonder …

