When a person has a hearing loss or even total deafness their world can be much harder to maneuver. Think about it, if you have a hearing loss you may or may not wear a hearing aid. Sitting on your porch and drinking coffee may not be as enjoyable because you can’t hear the birds. Going for your morning walk is not as safe as it used to be ... you don’t hear that car sneaking up behind you. Driving down the road you may not hear the blinker in the car or the ambulance or fire truck that just scared you as it went roaring by. And, of course, the phone always seems to be a problem. Doctor’s appointments, trips to the grocery store, dealing with repairs to your home or car all becomes much more difficult.
The state of Florida has many avenues in which to help the hearing impaired. If you are a resident of Florida and you have a hearing loss that is causing you problems hearing on the phone, there are a couple of organizations that provide excellent equipment. CaptionCall provides a caption phone. It is a desk model that prints the conversation on a large screen on the phone itself. This phone requires an internet connection. If you are on Facebook, check out their page ... CaptionCall@CaptionCall. Website: www.CaptionCall.com.
Another option is with Florida Telecommunications Relay, Inc. (FTRI). They provide specialized telephone equipment ranging from CapTel phones, amplified telephones from desk models to portable/cordless models. Power levels to meet most needs. Amplified ringers or lights for additional alerts for when the phone rings. This program also requires Florida residency.
The equipment for both organizations are provided free of charge. Most offices that provide hearing testing will have affiliation with these organizations. Our office will provide and fill out the necessary paperwork as a service to the hearing impaired.
The Florida Coordinating Council for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing. This is a resource start point for the deaf and hearing impaired in the state of Florida. It provides assistance with everyday needs, including employment, education, and access to services.
Florida Division of Vocational Rehabilitation. (Rehab works.org). They help to provide hearing assistance to enable patients obtain employment. Florida School for the Deaf and Blind (FSDB). Located in St. Augustine is ranked one of the premier education facilities in the country. They are a great contact site for everything hearing.
Guide Dogs. Florida Dog Guides FTD. ( www.floridadogguidesftd.org). They are an in-home training program and they train the deaf, legally deaf, and physically challenged person how to train their own dog. They train hearing, service, veterans, speciality dogs for Florida’s deaf residents. They are a non-profit training school. They are located in Bradenton and their phone number is 941-748-8245. There are many organizations to assist the hearing impaired in our state. If you have a question feel free to stop in or ask your hearing health care provider to point you in the right direction. To Hear Better Is To Live Better!
Roseann B. Kiefer, B.A., BC-HIS, is owner of Lampe and Kiefer Hearing Aid Center, Sebring. This information is not intended to prevent, diagnose, treat or cure your condition. Always talk to your doctor before following any medical advice or starting a diet or exercise program.