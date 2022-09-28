Are you one of those people who always want to “make it better?” Do you try and fix the problem? Do sometimes you just sigh and keep quiet? We all do it. We try to help. We take the easy way out. We avoid arguing, We avoid confrontation. We just ignore the issue. And of course, if you live with someone with a hearing loss then we repeat, and repeat, and repeat. If you find yourself doing this, you too, are an enabler.

You may have a parent, spouse or a friend that just can’t understand what you are talking about. Maybe the TV is blaring. Maybe they continually tell you that “You never told me that” ... They just order what you do at the restaurant because they can’t hear the waitress. So you help.

