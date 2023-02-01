I have been working with the hearing impaired for 42 years. Throughout this journey many things have changed. In the past, hearing tests took about 20 minutes and hearing aids did not really offer a lot of diversity, so fittings took about 20-30 minutes … tops. Then we would tell the patient if you need us, call us. There were no follow-up appointments. No wax removal. That was it.

Times have changed for sure. The world of better hearing has evolved for the better.

