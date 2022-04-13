Sometimes we all have problems understanding exactly what someone has said to us. People may have a thick southern drawl or an English accent. Even people with good hearing may have to “listen twice” to catch what is being said.
If you have a hearing loss or converse with someone with a hearing loss, it is important to try and speak with distinction. How is this done? How do we help someone to “understand” us better?
First of all, try to get the person’s attention before you speak. Say their name. If you are in the kitchen with your head in the fridge or perhaps with your back to them and they are in the living room, they are not expecting you to say something. They are involved in whatever is going on in their space. Think about it ... they may be looking out the window or flipping through a magazine, and you start “yammering” about running to the grocery store or about the phone call you got from the neighbor. They are not hearing you. You are just “yammering.”
For most people with a hearing loss, due to the damage to the hearing nerves, it takes longer for people to process speech. Even a mild loss can cause a delay. There is not a problem with the brain, it is just travel time for the speech signal to go from the ear canal and through the whole hearing mechanism to the brain.
Hearing nerve damage is kind of like driving at night in the fog and rain through road construction with those flashing hazard lights on barricades. Often people will tell me that they don’t catch the first two to three words of the sentence. This is because of the damage. Part of the problem is that they don’t know they are being spoken to.
Another helpful hint: Pause and slow down. After you say their name, pause. Two things take place here: First of all, if you have your back to them when you say their name you will most likely turn and point your face in their direction. Then as they hear their name they will also turn in your direction. This helps with the volume and transmission of sound. Thus your speech will be louder when it reaches their ears. Secondly, because you paused after you got their attention you are more aware of your speech and you will speak slower. If they wear hearing instruments, it is not necessary to speak louder but it is always helpful to speak slower. The more distinctly you speak, the less you have to repeat.
To Hear Better Is To Live Better!
