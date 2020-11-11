SEBRING — Highlands Regional Medical Center joined the HCA Healthcare enterprise in November 2017. By the numbers, HCA Healthcare is the largest private provider of healthcare in the United States. With 186 hospitals, 270,000 colleagues, 94,000 nurses and approximately 30 million patient encounters annually, HCA Healthcare delivers great outcomes for patients.
In 2019 Highlands Regional Medical Center had a total economic impact of $56,218,000. Over $9.2M in capital investments, $33.1M in salaries, wages and benefits, $4.1M in charity and uncompensated care and $6.3M in local vendor support.
“Each and every day the team at Highlands Regional Medical Center lives the HCA Healthcare mission: Above all else, we are committed to the care and improvement of human life. The investments in our people, technology, equipment and infrastructure over the past three years have been monumental. As we continue to elevate healthcare within our community we are excited to bring new services and physicians to the Heartland,” Jason L. Kimbrell, CEO at Highlands Regional Medical Center said.
Quickly after joining the HCA Healthcare family Highlands Regional Medical Center launched a number of programs and new services to enhance the experience of patients and their families.
Earlier this year Highlands Regional Medical Center announced the purchase of the latest da Vinci Xi Surgical System. The minimally invasive, robot-assisted surgery program features the latest technological equipment which allows patients in the Heartland to receive advanced surgical care close to home. The latest robotic equipment is designed to perform surgeries for conditions in colorectal, gynecology, urology, thoracic and general surgery.
The Orthopedic Institute at Highlands Regional Medical Center opened in November 2019, a design and construction concept that was inspired by a five-star hotel. HCA Healthcare invested $3 million into the orthopedic program, to include programmatic enhancements, computer navigation and robotics. The Orthopedic Institute is not only a local strategy but a global strategy, with a vision to serve as a destination for orthopedic care that would draw patients into the community.
Highlands Regional Medical Center offers comprehensive cardiovascular care utilizing advanced technology delivered by highly skilled cardiac professionals. These cardiac and vascular specialists offer complete cardiovascular care, from diagnosis and emergency intervention to the latest treatments, preventive education and rehabilitation.
The Senior-Friendly ER at Highlands Regional Medical Center opened in early 2019 and offers senior neighbors a safe, efficient and compassionate space dedicated to their population. With a growing senior population, the team understands the needs of seniors and is trained to provide compassionate quality care. The Senior ER features dedicated parking close the ER entrance, hearing amplifiers, optical enhancement devices, and special attention to discharged planning and dedicated rooms with special dimmable lighting and handrails.
The Emergency Room underwent an operational redesign that focuses on driving down ER wait times. Highlands Regional Medical Center is committed to providing the community with minimal ER wait times and care that starts the moment you enter the door. Community members can check frequently updated average ER wait times at www.HighlandsRegional.com or by texting “ER” to 3-2-2-2-2.