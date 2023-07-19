While keeping your health afloat this summer, remember your ears and your hearing. The summer is upon us. It’s a time to get out and enjoy the sunshine and the longer daylight hours. It’s time for rain, heat and humidity. Perhaps you enjoy golf or swimming in one of our many lakes. If you are outside in the Florida summer heat, there is going to be some type of moisture build up going on ... whether it is in your ear or your hearing aids. It’s important to keep your ears free of excessive moisture.

This moisture may be just from a condensation cycle from going in and out of air conditioning or it may be from sweating. Some people perspire while others sweat profusely. Some people may produce more ear wax after exercising and sweating. If your ears retain the wax, then moisture can get trapped inside the ear canal.

