Hearing protection. Do you use it? Many people use gas or battery-operated hand tools. Even though big chain saws can run off of a rechargeable battery, they are still loud. Tools, guns, motors, may be deemed as “toys” for all ages; and with continual use can cause hearing loss. Many items emit sound pressure levels that can lead to damage of your hearing.

If you use your tools or toys, and your ears hurt or ring afterwards, then there is a definite chance that your hearing has been damaged. Hearing loss can occur with sounds above 85 dB after just a few minutes. The louder the sounds the quicker the hearing damage can occur.

