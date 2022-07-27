As I was sautéing the pupusas in olive oil for lunch today, my mind wandered to the medicinal benefits of this incredible oil. The focus of today’s article is on how olive oil could help small fiber neuropathy, or peripheral neuropathy. It’s a mild, but still very useful benefit of “oleuropein,” which is derived from olives.

Here are some fun facts about olive trees and olive oil. Did you know one olive tree can live for approximately 500 years? Olive oil is actually a “fruit juice” and it’s squeezed out of the olive fruit. Did you know that “cold pressed” means the olive oil was never heated and this is desirable? Heating the oil will destroy the health benefits. Beauty junkies will be amused that the first eyeshadow was made using ground-up charcoal and olive oil.

