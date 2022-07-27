As I was sautéing the pupusas in olive oil for lunch today, my mind wandered to the medicinal benefits of this incredible oil. The focus of today’s article is on how olive oil could help small fiber neuropathy, or peripheral neuropathy. It’s a mild, but still very useful benefit of “oleuropein,” which is derived from olives.
Here are some fun facts about olive trees and olive oil. Did you know one olive tree can live for approximately 500 years? Olive oil is actually a “fruit juice” and it’s squeezed out of the olive fruit. Did you know that “cold pressed” means the olive oil was never heated and this is desirable? Heating the oil will destroy the health benefits. Beauty junkies will be amused that the first eyeshadow was made using ground-up charcoal and olive oil.
People in Greece live a long time. Everyone knows the Mediterranean diet is one of the healthiest in the entire world. I wonder if it’s because people who reside in Greece tend to consume about five gallons of olive oil per year from their diet. They are some of the longest-living human beings on planet Earth. Compare that with US citizens who on average consume only six cups annually. But back to neuropathy, since that is the point of my article.
Sadly, we’re seeing neuropathic pain and small fiber neuropathy increasing at a faster pace due to the use of certain vaccinations, and the viral infection itself. People are aging, which is another risk factor, and then we have an epidemic of diabetes. So any information about relieving the pain of neuropathy is important. Even if it’s as simple as olive oil.
It reduces pro-inflammatory (pain-causing) cytokines. This collectively means that the fruit juice we call “olive oil” can help reduce neuro-inflammation. It’s hard to study neuropathy in animals, but scientists figured out a way. Researchers literally poisoned rabbits with a chemical called alloxan (the same constituent associated with refined white flour) and then the rabbits got high blood sugar (hyperglycemia), which then leads to neuropathy. That was the point of the alloxan, to induce diabetes so they could study the impact of giving them oleuropein, which is found in olive oil. They did exactly that over 16 weeks and found significant benefits by reducing oxidative stress.
Here are a few cautions: Supplementing with excessive amounts of oleuropein can reduce blood pressure and blood sugar, and if you’re taking medications for those conditions, then the effect can be exacerbated. Olives are related to mangoes, cherries, peaches, almonds, and pistachios in case you have allergies to any of those.
I bet you want to cook with olive oil now. Cooking with olive oil is fine as long as the temperature is low, or medium. It has a low smoke point, which means you can’t cook with it on high. I think this is a very important point and one that is frequently overlooked. Supplements of olive leaf extract are widely available too. For a more detailed version of my article visit suzycohen.com
