Hearing is one of our most important senses. It provides us our ability to interact and communicate with others. When we get a hearing loss we start to fade into the background.
What does better hearing provide? It provides a better life. How? Why? Maybe you have “normal” hearing. Perhaps when you get with other people you have no problem understanding more than one person at a time. Possibly when you get into a somewhat noisy or busy environment like a restaurant you are perfectly at ease ... no problem enjoying your conversations with your friends. Not everyone is so lucky.
For the person who is sitting in your group trying hard to understand and to also enjoy the company of others it can be daunting. Imagine only being able to pick out a word here or there. Slowly, people give up and just smile and nod. It all looks good on the outside ... but on the inside there is a whole different experience taking place.
This type of experience causes many to withdraw. It causes depression and frustration. Continual exposure to this type of situation will cause the hearing impaired person to lose confidence in their abilities to partake in activities with others. It really is a lonely frustrating world for those who can not understand properly. It is also frustrating for those who love them.
Correcting hearing with hearing instruments will deliver newfound confidence. Conversations will be more natural and stress free. They will become seamless. Being able to hear properly will enable involvement in life without doubt. There will no longer be that dreaded feeling of wondering if you will even be able to carry on a conversation because of the background noise. Loneliness will fade into the background ... A treatable cause of loneliness is hearing instruments.
Good hearing instruments that can control the many different sounds of your busy world can be made to run very simply. The more technology that your hearing healthcare provider has accessible to them, the easier the system runs for you and the better you will understand.
If you have been struggling ... don’t put it off any longer ... address it head on. Call and get started on your better hearing journey today. To Hear Better Is To Live Better!
Roseann B. Kiefer, B.A., BC-HIS, is owner of Lampe and Kiefer Hearing Aid Center, Sebring. This information is not intended to prevent, diagnose, treat or cure your condition. Always talk to your doctor before following any medical advice or starting a diet or exercise program.