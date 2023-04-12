Hearing is one of our most important senses. It provides us our ability to interact and communicate with others. When we get a hearing loss we start to fade into the background.

What does better hearing provide? It provides a better life. How? Why? Maybe you have “normal” hearing. Perhaps when you get with other people you have no problem understanding more than one person at a time. Possibly when you get into a somewhat noisy or busy environment like a restaurant you are perfectly at ease ... no problem enjoying your conversations with your friends. Not everyone is so lucky.

