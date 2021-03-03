“Learn to sense stress accumulating in your energy field. Don’t wait to become ill before you attend to the health of your every system. Make self-evaluation a habit. Take steps to relieve pain and re-align the spine at the energy level,” (“Anatomy of the Spirit: The Seven Stages of Power and Healing,” Carolyn Myss, Ph.D. 1996).
A good pose to begin relaxation at the energy level is through “Corpse Pose.” Resting in peaceful tranquility, we can train the breathing muscles to work in synergy. “Synergy is awareness of the whole body working as one,” (“The Key Muscles of Yoga,” Ray Long, MD).
Begin by lying flat on the back, the length of the yoga mat, and increase the lung volume during inhalation. Contract the abdominal muscles to press oxygen through the upper body and increase the subtle energy from deep within. Deep breathing increases the flow and volume of energy through the autonomic nervous system. If we habitually shallow breathe, we block the dynamic flow of the healing breath and pain can become lodged in the spine and other organs. Going through the day, habitually giving power to negative stimuli, we can absorb that energy into the mind and body resulting in mental, physical and emotional pain.
Yoga “asanas” emphasize the union of the mind and body working together to increase healthy awareness. As we do yoga postures, we are meditating on our physical movement and awakening a deeper level of energy. It takes concentration on how we correctly perform the asanas; thus, the world outside does not exist. We become calmer and self-aware. Awaken the scintillating (sparkling or shining brightly) light from within.
In the fully reclined Corpse Pose, pull the shoulders slightly beneath the body and align the hips by lifting and releasing them them flat on the floor. Let go of tension stored in the anatomy by continuing to connect the mind and body, streaming together conscious and unconscious awareness as you slowly, deeply inhale and exhale.
Remain in Corpse Pose for 10 breaths. If your lower back is stiff, move forward and come back up to a seated posture. Inhale and exhale, respectively, at least seven times until feeling less tense in the back and abdomen. When you lie down again into “Corpse Pose,” concentrate on lengthening the spine and letting go of any tension or tightness in the body and mind. Continue to deeply breathe with eyes closed.
Body alignment of the spine is not complicated. The postures are very slow moving from one posture to the next focusing on releasing stress stored in the spine. When you stand into Tadasana, your posture is lengthened, thus, straighter. Lastly, lift straight arms into the sky with palms forward. Close the eyes as you reach one arm at a time higher, then both arms higher. Feel the spaces between the vertebrae letting go and lengthening. Repeat five times. If there is any pain while doing these postures, pause where it hurts, breathe into the pain and release it.
These simple poses to raise inner consciousness is a journey of self-discovery and self-healing. You will find great satisfaction and relaxation when the spine releases pent up energy which is a determining factor for pain. Sweep negative thoughts, feelings or emotions from your inner consciousness. Feel how good life is when you are in charge of creating it. Turn off negativity especially from electronic media. Turn to human nature as a source of beauty, serenity and kindness. Now, release tightness in your lips and face: smile! The present moment is valuable, it is all we have. Thus, create your own conscious awareness and stay healthy!