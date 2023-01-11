The focus of the blog today is on the number one selling anti-convulsant drug in America, and it’s known chemically as gabapentin. One popular brand name for gabapentin is Neurontin.
Some people take this prescription medicine even though they do not suffer from epilepsy because it seems to help other conditions like pain management, neuropathy or insomnia.
Some off-label uses for gabapentin include anxiety, alcohol withdrawal, and possibly even hot flashes.
Gabapentin is a favorite among prescribers because it offers many advantages over traditional anticonvulsants, and sedative-hypnotics. The dosage can be easily changed and titrated upward since it has a wide variety of strengths. Gabapentin may be taken without regard to meals. Do NOT stop gabapentin without a proper taper and physician supervision.
If you have trouble swallowing the capsules, you can empty the contents of the capsule and mix it into applesauce, yogurt, pudding, or grape jelly, really whatever you like. Do not do this if your formula is long-acting or sustained-release.
Knowing what nutrients your drug is stealing (ie, the drug mugger effect) can help you solve side effects and that’s my primary goal today. I wrote a whole book to help people on this topic titled “Drug Muggers,” which is available by book sellers and Amazon.
Gabapentin is known to reduce or deplete the following nutrients:
- Calcium, which leads to bone brittleness
- Vitamin A, which leads to visual deficit
- Copper and zinc, which leads to hypothyroidism
- B complex, which leads to neuropathy
- Vitamin D, which leads to immune challenges
Please note the following caution, nowhere am I suggesting that you stop your gabapentin. The list of nutrients below and their related deficiency symptoms may lead you to think that the medication is somehow bad for you and that is not what I am saying. I am just informing you of the nutrient depletions so that you can supplement properly, and feel better while you take your medication. It’s really for educational purposes, and not intended as advice.
You should have a conversation with your practitioner about what vitamin and mineral doses are right for you, as well as if you should even supplement or not. As for supplementation, if you choose to do that, you should start only one formula at a time. Never begin numerous items at once because there are too many variables and if you are intolerant to something, or reactive you won’t be able to tell which supplement caused the problem. I have a much longer version of this article, along with more cautions, that is posted at my website, suzycohen.com.
Suzy Cohen is a registered pharmacist and the author of ‘The 24-Hour Pharmacist’ and ‘Real Solutions.’ For more information, visit www.suzycohen.com. This information is not intended to prevent, treat, diagnose or cure your condition. Always check with your doctor before following any medical advice.