How is your health? Are you mobile … moving around and getting a little exercise? Feel pretty good? Hopefully your life is full of fun activities. As we age, many people will develop more than one health concern that they have to deal with. There is a name for this … comorbidity. What is it? It is the simultaneous presence of two chronic diseases at the same time. For example, people with bipolar disorder are very likely to also have heart disease, obesity, diabetes, and to be smokers. Kind of like “when it rains, it pours.”

Comorbidity. Do you walk through your day kind of in a fog? Do the lines just run together? Do you wonder what you could do today but then really just don’t want to do anything? Are you depressed? Many things can lead to depression.

