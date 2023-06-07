It’s hurricane season once again and time for all of us to take stock of our personal readiness status. Are you prepared? If you are new to Florida, it may be helpful for you to talk to some of your neighbors and friends who have been here through other seasons and storms. The Florida State Surgeon General, Dr. Joseph Ladapo, urges all residents and visitors to “… put a plan in place … and prepare for possible impacts of hurricane weather.” This includes taking the opportunity now, during the current sales tax holiday for disaster-preparedness supplies that lasts through June 9, to gather basic items you will need should a storm come our way. A list of those items and suggestions for how to be prepared can be found on the Florida Department of Emergency Management “Plan and Prepare” webpage at floridadisaster.org/planprepare.
Part of being prepared includes maintaining a well-stocked emergency preparedness kit. Items to include in your kit are:
• Water: a minimum of one gallon per day per person for at least seven days.
• Food: non-perishable packaged or canned foods, juices, snacks, and special foods for those with dietary needs, such as diabetes or for infants.
• Cooking supplies: manual can opener, cooking tools and fuel, paper/plastic utensils and dishes.
• Flashlight and extra batteries.
• Pillows, blankets, and/or sleeping bags.
• Clothing: complete change of clothes and sturdy shoes for each person, jacket, or rainwear.
• First aid kit, prescriptions, and other medications: Bring all medications for each person and a list of what they take and dosing instructions. Pharmacies may be closed after the storm, but in a declared emergency you may be able to get advance refills of some meds to see you through.
• Radio: battery-operated NOAA weather radio with extra batteries. Some radios include a charging port for cell phones.
• Toiletries: Wet Wipes and hotel-sized items can be very handy right after a storm. (I always take the small bottles from my hotel room whenever I stay and save them in my emergency bag, just in case. They have often come in handy).
• Cleaning supplies: individual cleaning wipes and hand sanitizer are good to have.
• Cash: Banks and ATMs may not be open or working for some time after a disaster.
• Important documents: Store all critical documents in a waterproof container and save them electronically, too.
• Contact list: Keep an updated list of people you may need to reach, such as doctors, friends, relatives, insurance agents. Make a family communication plan that includes an out-of-state contact who everyone can call to check in as safe.
• Special items: Plan for infants, the elderly, and individuals with special needs.
• Pets: Make sure you have food, water, medications, immunization records, and a carrier or leash for all pets.
Once you are all set with a plan and emergency kit, you need to know where to go if you must evacuate. The best place to go if you need to find shelter is the home of a friend or family member, or a hotel. A hurricane shelter is a refuge of last resort and should be thought of as a lifeboat, not a cruise ship. The Florida Division of Emergency Management also keeps a list of open shelters on their website (linked above) during storms. Additionally, if you know or care for someone with a disability or special medical needs, please take time now to register with the Florida Special Needs Registry at snr.flhealthresponse.com. This allows local emergency officials to offer important information and services before and during any emergency.
As always, we at the Department of Health hope for the best during storm season but prepare for the worst. Just last week we held our annual all-staff meeting to train on hurricane preparedness so that we are ready to serve you should a storm come. I am always amazed at the dedication of our team in leaving their own families during a time of crisis to take care of those who have nowhere else to go. If you need assistance or have any questions about hurricane preparedness, please call 863-386-6040 and ask for Lorie Jackson, our preparedness planner. She is happy to help.
Pamela Crain is the public information officer for Florida Department of Health in Highlands County.