It’s hurricane season once again and time for all of us to take stock of our personal readiness status. Are you prepared? If you are new to Florida, it may be helpful for you to talk to some of your neighbors and friends who have been here through other seasons and storms. The Florida State Surgeon General, Dr. Joseph Ladapo, urges all residents and visitors to “… put a plan in place … and prepare for possible impacts of hurricane weather.” This includes taking the opportunity now, during the current sales tax holiday for disaster-preparedness supplies that lasts through June 9, to gather basic items you will need should a storm come our way. A list of those items and suggestions for how to be prepared can be found on the Florida Department of Emergency Management “Plan and Prepare” webpage at floridadisaster.org/planprepare.

Part of being prepared includes maintaining a well-stocked emergency preparedness kit. Items to include in your kit are:

Recommended for you