Technology just keeps evolving. Everywhere we look, people are becoming more connected. Not just with a Smart TV but with Smart Homes. Google Hub can connect your lights, thermostat, music and more. You can unlock the door on your house with your smartphone if you have the right type of lock. You can survey the contents of your refrigerator with your smartphone too. And really, that’s just a few things to make us all “smarter”.

Hearing instruments have artificial intelligence sensors and some have gyroscopes so the hearing aids can determine where you are looking and who you are trying to understand. Hearing instruments can connect to smart cellphones. This allows for many possibilities. One of the best features is that your phone call will “stream” directly into your hearing instruments. You don’t have to try and figure out where to hold the phone. Magically, you can hear and understand the phone call in both ears. It is the best speech understanding for a phone call that you can get. Other features that the smartphone can enable with the hearing instruments is fitness tracking, remote microphones, cognitive training, fall detection and alerts. They can even translate 27 languages in real time. There will be heart rate monitoring. The list goes on and on and will just continue to amaze us all.

