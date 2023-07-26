Tinnitus is a condition characterized by hearing some kind of noise or ringing in the ears, often described as buzzing, roaring, clicking, hissing, or humming, when no external sound is present.

Tinnitus is not a disease itself but a symptom of an underlying health issue, which could involve the ear, the auditory nerve, or other areas of the brain. Coping with it is very hard sometimes.

