Often I am asked by patients on how to clean their ears. Most know that you are not supposed to put anything smaller than their elbows in their ears. Why you ask? Because the ear canal is made up of tender thin skin with oil and cerumen glands and blood vessels that are very close to the surface. If you are constantly putting in cotton swabs and twisting and turning to pull out wax you are also removing the necessary oils and skin cells that help to keep the ear healthy. If by chance you pull out a piece of wax that is stuck, then you also risk tearing the skin, which can open you up to a possible ear infection.

The ear canal is so sensitive that removing the oils can also create microscopic groves in the ear canal and then the oil and the wax can’t migrate out of the ear.

