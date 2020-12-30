Let’s begin today’s practice with the philosophy that “Time is Life!” Let’s get ready to begin our yoga practice by moving and flowing with a hot brew on a cold morning with Charles Harris, owner of Bridge Street Coffee and Tea Company, LaBelle.
Charles tackles the challenging “Dancer Pose” that strengthens the abs and lengthens the core. Charles is very tall, so in order to do “Dancer Pose” in the center of the Coffee Shop, we needed to move aside some very comfortable sofas to accommodate the full length of Charles’ anatomy. Since it is the beginning of the holiday, Charles is the perfect yoga practitioners to accept the challenge and initiate a New Spirit in for 2021.
Yoga is versatile and so are you! Thus, roll out the yoga mat and awaken the vibratory frequency in your body and mind, just as the early pioneers who settled Florida in the spirit of discovery and challenge. Let this new day begin with a dance and a delicious cup of coffee to actualize the spirit of yoga. Whether you take your yoga practice inside or out, select a spot where you can extend the body long, as Charles demonstrates.
“Dancer Pose” is a balance and postural awareness pose. It takes confidence and determination to move all the body parts into this firm stance and hold the pose. Begin “Dancer Pose” by standing tall in Tadassana with feet firmly planted into the floor then forward bend the body to the left and level out into a straight line. The left arm extends forward from the shoulder as the right hand reaches to the back over the right hip to grab the foot with a bent right knee. This is a challenge for most people.
If you can only grab the thigh as you straighten the left side and leg, do the best you can to balance as you begin to extend the body on the left side and lengthen forward. Observe Charles’ beautiful alignment and how he has leveled out the length of both sides of his form. “Dancer Pose” will strengthen your core and back muscles, stretch your chest and shoulders. tighten the standing leg, strengthen the front of your hips (hip flexors), thighs and ankles.
You can modify “Dancer Pose” to obtain better balance by holding onto a chair. “Dancer Pose” takes some time to gradually release tension in the body so it will extend and lengthen. Work on releasing your hand from the chair and use your own balance strength. You can then add additional poses, slowly moving the body out of “Dancer” into other extended postures. As you flow through “Dancer Pose,” feel the freedom!
After several repetitions, take a deep breath and lie down on your mat. Raise both legs up to the sky then widen them out to the side as far as you can and slowly bring them back together. Enliven your body by repeating this “scissors” movement, opening and closing the legs. Repeat 10 times then lower the legs to the mat and relax. Every move is a challenge to grow in harmony and calmness. Finish your “Dancer” session by turning up the music to your own rhythm and flow. This is the beginning of a New Day and a New Year! Have fun!