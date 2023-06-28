It is very common for children to get several ear infections as their bodies are developing. Adults may also get ear infections and for some, they may actually be chronic. The infections can occur in the outer ear, middle ear, on the other side of the eardrum or in the inner ear where all of your hearing hairs are located.

Ear infections are not contagious but if a cold develops due to the existence of the ear infection, then the cold can be contagious. In turn, getting a cold or the flu can end up turning into an ear infection because the bacteria can get stuck in the Eustachian tubes. These tubes are what controls the pressure in the ear. They connect from the ear to the nose and the throat and keep everything moving properly. They are also one of the reasons children get so many ear infections, because they are not fully developed.

