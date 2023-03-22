March is a busy month for health observances. So far, we’ve talked about colorectal cancer awareness and nutrition. March is also National Kidney Month, so let’s talk about kidney disease and what you may need to know about that.

Kidney disease is sometimes referred to as a “silent disease” because it’s one of those conditions that has no symptoms in the early stages. In fact, almost 90% of Americans who have chronic kidney disease don’t know it until it becomes more advanced. In Highlands County, as of 2019, 4.6% of our adult population was diagnosed with kidney disease, with the majority being women.

