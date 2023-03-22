March is a busy month for health observances. So far, we’ve talked about colorectal cancer awareness and nutrition. March is also National Kidney Month, so let’s talk about kidney disease and what you may need to know about that.
Kidney disease is sometimes referred to as a “silent disease” because it’s one of those conditions that has no symptoms in the early stages. In fact, almost 90% of Americans who have chronic kidney disease don’t know it until it becomes more advanced. In Highlands County, as of 2019, 4.6% of our adult population was diagnosed with kidney disease, with the majority being women.
There are several things you can do to protect your kidney health. First, know your risk factors. Are you over 60? Do you have other health conditions, such as diabetes, high blood pressure, or heart disease? Is there a family history of kidney disease? If so, talking to your health care provider is the best place to start. Your doctor can help you decide if getting tested for kidney disease is needed. Testing may be as simple as a blood test to see how well your kidneys are doing at filtering wastes from your blood.
If testing shows cause for concern, your provider can help you develop a plan for treatment or just monitoring of your specific situation. Your doctor will take into consideration your lifestyle and other health needs. They may refer you to a dietician who can help create meal plans or provide you with resources to quit smoking. They may encourage you to start an exercise routine and recommend that you get at least seven to eight hours of sleep each night. Whatever you and your doctor decide, keep at it.
The most important thing you can do is to manage any other chronic health conditions that might lead to kidney disease. Build a routine that is easy for you to follow. Soon, that routine will become habit. Be sure to take your medications as prescribed. Monitor your blood sugar, cholesterol, and blood pressure levels to be sure they are in healthy ranges. Stress and depression can also be factors in kidney disease, so find ways to cope that work for you. And if you need help … ask.
Take a loved one to the doctor if you are concerned for their health. I always smile at the radio commercial I hear on my way to and from work where the wife gives her husband a doctor’s appointment for a gift. This ad is about RSV, but it works for every other condition, too. Of course, he wants to know why the gift isn’t a watch, but the message of the ad is about taking care of yourself and those around you.
As always, if you don’t have a health care provider, the Florida Department of Health in Highlands County offers primary care services. Call us at 863-386-6040 for an appointment.
Pamela Crain is the public information officer for Florida Department of Health in Highlands County.