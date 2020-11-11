What is yoga?
The word “yoga” means “union,” stressing a mental and physical integration of the mind, body and spirit through various “asanas” or postures and “pranayama,” (a rhythmic control of the breath) that re-aligns the body, improves flexibility, strength, quiets the restless mind and awakens the abiding spirit within. When your body, mind, breath and spirit are concentrating on yoga, a mental emptiness or “Samadhi,” is reached and the healing energy activated.
As a healing force, yoga improves circulation through deep breathing, reduces stress, stimulates weight loss, re-aligns the spine and re-balances emotional energy. By disciplining the mind to hold yoga postures, the spine is lengthened and strengthened, gradually coming into compliance with an aligned anatomical structure.
A disciplined yoga practice is a process that awakens the embedded spiritual energy which resides in all beings and governs the life-force. The human spiritual consciousness evolves through yoga practice and a beautiful human spirit is elevated to a higher plane of conscious awareness.
Contemplating on these thoughts from the printed page, may be illusive at the present moment, however, as Lord Byron reiterates: ‘Words and things and a small drop of ink, fall like dew upon a thought and produces that which makes thousands, perhaps millions, think!”
Action is the passageway to transformation. Let go of unsuccessful habits with renewed behaviors such as yoga. Practice these postures to discover a new you!
Posture one – Warrior Pose
This posture strengthens the leg muscles and improves balance by pressing on the outside of the lengthened leg and back muscles. It tones the abdominals, coordinates with the breath and increases elasticity of the lower body.
Posture two – Triangle Pose
This posture tones the lower spine and nerves; lengthening the flow of energy and releasing circulation blocks to the lower body. This asana helps alleviate gastric troubles.
Posture three – Tree Pose
There are modifications to the pose to help improve balance, concentration and stability of the standing leg. This pose lengthens the spine releases back tension along the vertebrate and supports breath control to loosen negative energy from the length of the arms through the legs.
Yoga postures are held for several minutes to adjust the body into correct form, to practice correct breathing in order to improve energy, obtain health benefits and avoid injury. The postures are performed with concentrated, slow moves aligned with deep inhalations and exhalations through the nose, to send fresh rejuvenated blood through the body removing toxins. It is important to learn the proper way to enter into and exit a pose after released.
Now is the time to grow and let go of behaviors that are not productive. Begin with “thinking.” A positive mind set is essential. The world is full of negativity; do not absorb the conditioned, brainwashing. This process takes focus and determination and a steadfast yoga practice. Be positive in all you think and do. We each create our own reality not the media, not friends or relatives.
Dr. Dale is a certified yoga instructor.