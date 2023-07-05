This week’s article covers the topic of mosquito-borne diseases, which is something we normally talk about this time of year, but with an unexpected twist. You may be aware that there have been four confirmed cases of malaria reported recently in Sarasota County. These cases have been treated and the patients have recovered. This disease is transmitted through the bite of a mosquito that became infected by biting someone with malaria. Although malaria is uncommon in the United States, unless a person has traveled out of the country, these cases were acquired locally. This makes them highly unusual.
The Florida Department of Health is working closely with local partners and county mosquito control in the Sarasota area to conduct aerial and ground spraying to reduce the risk of further disease transmission.
It’s important to know that there are no cases of malaria reported in Highlands County at this time. Anyone who has been in the Sarasota area recently and is experiencing symptoms of fever, chills, sweats, nausea and/or vomiting, and headache should seek immediate medical attention. Effective treatment is readily available at local hospitals and other health care providers.
To keep you and your family safe from any mosquito-borne diseases, the Florida Department of Health in Highlands County urges everyone to take the following precautions:
• Avoid areas with mosquitoes as much as possible.
• Wear long pants and sleeves, especially at sunrise and sunset when mosquitoes are most active.
• Drain standing water from any container in the yard. Mosquitoes breed in water that collects in garbage cans, buckets, pool covers, gutters, flowerpots, and other types of containers, even small ones like bottle caps.
• Discard old tires, drums, bottles, cans, pots and pans, broken appliances, and other items that are no longer used. Anything in the yard that can hold water can breed mosquitoes.
• Empty and clean birdbaths and pet water bowls at least once or twice a week.
• Protect boats and vehicles from rain with tarps that don’t let water accumulate.
• Maintain swimming pools and keep them properly chlorinated. Empty plastic pools when not in use.
• Cover doors and windows with screens to keep mosquitoes out of the house. Repair any torn screens on windows, doors, porches, or patios.
• Use mosquito netting to protect children younger than 2 months old.
• Cover skin with clothing or mosquito repellent:
Wear shoes and socks, long pants and sleeves, especially when working outside.
Repellents with DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus, para-menthane-diol, 2-undecanone, and IR3535 are effective, with some exceptions specific to children.
Always follow label instructions when using repellents. Make sure they are safe for use on children and are age appropriate.
Repellents containing lemon eucalyptus oil or para-menthane-diol should not be used on children under age 3.
DEET is not recommended for use on children younger than 2 months old.
Avoid applying repellent to children’s hands. Adults should apply repellent to their own hands first, and then transfer it to the child’s skin and clothing.
Apply insect repellent to exposed skin or on clothing, but not under clothing.
Treat clothing and gear with products containing 0.5% permethrin. Do not apply permethrin directly to skin.
To help find a repellent that is right for you, consider using the Environmental Protection Agency’s search tool here.
The Florida Department of Health continues to watch for any mosquito-borne illnesses throughout the state, including West Nile virus, Eastern equine encephalitis, St. Louis encephalitis, chikungunya, dengue, and malaria. Because they can indicate the presence of mosquito-borne diseases, residents are encouraged to report dead birds to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
For more information, please visit the Florida Department of Health’s website here.
Pamela Crain is the public information officer for Florida Department of Health in Highlands County.