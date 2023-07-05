This week’s article covers the topic of mosquito-borne diseases, which is something we normally talk about this time of year, but with an unexpected twist. You may be aware that there have been four confirmed cases of malaria reported recently in Sarasota County. These cases have been treated and the patients have recovered. This disease is transmitted through the bite of a mosquito that became infected by biting someone with malaria. Although malaria is uncommon in the United States, unless a person has traveled out of the country, these cases were acquired locally. This makes them highly unusual.

The Florida Department of Health is working closely with local partners and county mosquito control in the Sarasota area to conduct aerial and ground spraying to reduce the risk of further disease transmission.

