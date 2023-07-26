There are many factors that must be taken into consideration when deciding what style of hearing instrument would be the best for you. I always tell people that the very most important thing about your hearing instrument is that you want to wear it (and of course that you do). We must be diligent in other considerations also.

First are the results of your hearing evaluation. It is not just about how you hear the tones. Much information is provided by the results of speech discrimination tests. Tests that are done in noise will reveal the type of technology that will yield the best speech understanding with hearing aids. This also will provide information on which style hearing instrument is the best.

