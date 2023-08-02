TAMPA — Extreme weather conditions, including the current heatwave throughout the United States, can make breathing more difficult, especially for those living with lung disease. As the continued effects of climate change are apparent throughout the country, the American Lung Association offers these simple steps to protect lung health during extreme heat:
- Monitor air quality. Air pollution can be very high during summer and other extreme heat periods. Those with asthma and other lung diseases are at higher risk of being negatively impacted by air pollution during these times.
- Do not exercise outdoors during extreme heat. It’s not just uncomfortable, it can be deadly.
- Take steps to keep your body cool.
- Drink plenty of fluids to stay hydrated, even if you don’t feel thirsty.
- Wear lightweight, loose-fitting clothing.
- If you do not have working A/C in your home, locate
- air-conditioned spaces such as shopping malls and stay there during the late afternoon when temperatures are highest. Many areas offer cooling centers at libraries, community centers, or other public buildings. Even a few hours spent in air conditioning can help your body stay cooler when you return home.
- Electric fans may lend a false sense of comfort when temperatures reach 95 degrees or higher due to creating air flow, but not reducing body temperature. This could increase your risk of heat-related illness. Instead, take a cool shower or bath to cool your body temperature.
- Keep your medications with you. It is important for those with chronic lung diseases such as COPD an