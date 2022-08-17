The makers of the mega-popular antacid drug called Zantac are now facing potential lawsuits that could total into the billions. If that doesn’t cause stress-induced heartburn, I don’t know what does.
This isn’t about whether or not the drug works. It definitely works in terms of reducing stomach acid. The drug was removed from the market in 2020, but now it’s coming back into focus.
Zantac was recalled due to potential contamination with NDMA (N-Nitrosodimethylamine) which is a probable carcinogen. The alleged lawsuits now state that negligence among pharmaceutical companies producing the drug led to serious harm in patients, specifically cancer. You can visit the Drugwatch website to see if you can file a claim.
The prosecutors say that NDMA-contaminated pills have led to cancer. The FDA must agree on some level that there’s a problem because they issued a swift and complete drug recall 2020. You can learn more about the actual drug recall at the FDA’s website. Go online, or watch TV, there are a lot of attorneys advertising their services to people who were adversely by the medication.
You may be wondering how NDMA toxin gets into medications. It is spawned during the manufacturing process. No one is contaminating the pills. It’s just happening by virtue of normal, regular, clean production of the pill. The NDMA is introduced during the tableting process from contaminated ingredients that were sourced elsewhere. Alternatively, the contaminant results from the use of solvents and agents used during the manufacturing process. It happens all the time, and not just with Zantac. Other medications in this drug class could be involved, as can some popular anti-hypertensives.
And this may come as a shock, but a little ‘poison’ is allowed! There is a “permissible” amount of 96 nanograms per day. So you may be consuming NDMA, and not realize it. Here you’re trying to solve one issue, and wind up with a bigger one.
The types of cancer associated with NDMA may include those of the breast, bladder, colon, lung, liver, blood, thyroid, pancreas, and others.
Here’s a five-step plan for what to do if you’ve been exposed to the medication:
2. Do bloodwork like a Chem Panel and CBC.
3. Discontinue your H2 blocker (antacid) and ask doc for a therapeutic equivalent. Consider natural remedies.
4. Change your diet, or go on one. Altering your diet will be the most important thing you do to improve the reflux situation.
5. Do not ignore. Please do not let any symptoms get swept under the rug due to your heavy workload, family needs, or whatever! Also, don’t take the “wait and see” approach. Wait and see what? If you develop cancer? No! Be more proactive than that and think two steps ahead and don’t wait and see anything. Visit your practitioner if you have any new/odd symptoms.
If this topic interests you, there is much more I can share. To read a more detailed version of my article visit suzycohen.com.
