As we close out the month of March, I want to highlight an observance that doesn’t usually get much attention: Traumatic Brain Injury Awareness. This one speaks to a more specific audience than our usual topics, but I see it as personal because it impacts my family. This year, the Brain Injury Association of America wants us to know that people who have suffered an injury need to tell their stories and help everyone know that they are #MoreThanMyBrainInjury.

A traumatic brain injury, or TBI, can occur in many ways: falls, car accidents, sports injuries, child abuse, gunshot wounds, domestic violence, military injuries, among others. The thing that makes a brain injury traumatic is that it is caused by an outside force. Non-traumatic brain injuries are those that may be caused by an internal factor, such as lack of oxygen, drugs, pressure from a tumor, seizure, and other things. Brain injuries may also be classified as mild, moderate, or severe.

