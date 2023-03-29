As we close out the month of March, I want to highlight an observance that doesn’t usually get much attention: Traumatic Brain Injury Awareness. This one speaks to a more specific audience than our usual topics, but I see it as personal because it impacts my family. This year, the Brain Injury Association of America wants us to know that people who have suffered an injury need to tell their stories and help everyone know that they are #MoreThanMyBrainInjury.
A traumatic brain injury, or TBI, can occur in many ways: falls, car accidents, sports injuries, child abuse, gunshot wounds, domestic violence, military injuries, among others. The thing that makes a brain injury traumatic is that it is caused by an outside force. Non-traumatic brain injuries are those that may be caused by an internal factor, such as lack of oxygen, drugs, pressure from a tumor, seizure, and other things. Brain injuries may also be classified as mild, moderate, or severe.
Many of us are familiar with concussions that come from playing sports, as we have seen highlighted in the news when it affects more prominent players. There was even a movie made in 2015, called Concussion, starring Will Smith. Concussion can come from any direct blow to the head and is the most common form of traumatic brain injury. Damage from concussion can be permanent or temporary and can take anywhere from a few months to a few years to heal.
Abusive head trauma is also known as shaken baby syndrome. This happens when someone aggressively shakes a baby or young child, causing a whiplash-like motion that injures their very fragile brain. This type of injury can cause the brain to swell and may result in seizures, disability, coma, and even death. Although the damage may not be visible, adults who care for a young child and notice changes in eating habits, tiredness, difficulty breathing, dilated pupils, seizures, and vomiting should make sure the child gets immediate medical attention.
There are two types of head injury: open and closed. An open head injury is one in which there has been penetration through the skull and the outer layer of the brain is damaged. This is usually caused by high-velocity projectiles, such as bullets, or low-velocity objects, such as knives. Penetration can even be caused by skull fragments that are driven into the brain by the force of the trauma. A closed head injury is one in which there is no penetration from an external force. When the brain swells from the injury, there is no place for it to expand, resulting in increased pressure within the skull. Increased pressure in the brain may cause it to expand into any available opening, such as the eye sockets, causing vision damage. Medical personnel will monitor the victim’s pupil size to watch for this.
Immediately after the brain injury, the body responds by flooding the brain with biochemical and physiological reactions that may further damage brain cells. Depending on the severity of the brain injury, the victim may suffer temporary loss of consciousness or coma, breathing problems, and perhaps impaired motor functions. Waking up from loss of consciousness or coma can sometimes be quite difficult and take a long time. Victims may develop aggressive behaviors or even have memory loss. This time can be quite stressful for both the victim and the family. It’s important to remember that the brain does not heal like a broken bone, and there may not be full recovery, resulting in challenges to regain function and control of one’s life.
As I mentioned earlier, traumatic brain injury is personal. In 2014, one of my sons fell out of a tree he was trimming and was hit in the head by a falling limb. He was airlifted to the nearest trauma center, which was thankfully in our town. They called me to say there wasn’t much hope and I should get there to meet the helicopter if I wanted to have time with him. Any parent can tell you this is the call they dread above all others. But we were blessed. The neurosurgeon on-call was beyond exceptional. He saved my son’s life then and has done so twice since when there were complications. My son spent over six weeks in the trauma ICU. When he woke up after about 3 weeks, he knew who he was and who we were, although not what had happened. While he is certainly not as he was, we are deeply aware of how much worse this could have been. We are thankful for every extra day.
The Florida Department of Health administers the Brain and Spinal Cord Injury Program which provides funding for services to eligible residents who experience a traumatic brain or spinal cord injury. The program has a wide network of case managers and rehabilitation providers, with regional managers who oversee each area. Services may include case management, acute care, inpatient and outpatient rehabilitation, transitional living, assistive technology, home and vehicle modification, nursing home transition, and long-term supportive services for survivors and families. This program also funds research, education, and promotional activities through partnerships with other agencies who serve brain injury survivors and their families.
For more information on traumatic brain injury and services available, please visit Brain and Spinal Cord Injury Program | Florida Department of Health (floridahealth.gov) or Brain Injury Association of America | BIAA (biausa.org).
Pamela Crain is the public information officer for Florida Department of Health in Highlands County.