I drink both matcha and coffee on a daily basis. I wonder if you know the exact differences and health benefits of each. Let’s delve into that today.
Matcha and coffee are popular beverages known for their health benefits and energy-boosting properties. While they both contain caffeine, they differ in taste, nutrient composition, and effects on the body.
Matcha is made from finely ground shade-grown green tea leaves. The shade-growing process increases chlorophyll and L-theanine content, giving matcha a vibrant green color and unique umami flavor. Matcha contains higher levels of antioxidants, amino acids, and caffeine compared to green tea, as the entire leaf is consumed. You’re literally drinking crushed up leaves when you have a matcha!
Coffee, on the other hand, comes from the seeds of the Coffea plant. It lacks L-theanine and chlorophyll but makes up for it because it’s rich in antioxidants, essential nutrients, and caffeine. Coffee beans are roasted, which gives it that characteristic flavor and amazing aroma. The first coffee tree in the United States was planted in Hawaii around 1817, when they were introduced to Kona, a region on the Big Island. They could maybe grow in south Florida, however the floods and hurricanes don’t allow it. Coffee trees could never grow in Colorado where I live. Besides, this state tends to prefer weeds better.
Caffeine in both matcha and coffee can enhance alertness, cognitive function, and memory. Matcha has less caffeine than coffee, but its effects can last longer due to the synergistic action of L-theanine. The calming properties of L-theanine can balance the stimulant effects of caffeine, providing a focused and sustained energy boost.
Both drinks may have a laxative effect, with coffee generally producing a stronger effect. Matcha has a milder effect, primarily due to its lower caffeine content and dietary fiber from ground tea leaves.
Matcha has been an integral part of Japanese tea ceremonies for centuries. The Chada ceremony is a highly ritualized practice that involves serving matcha tea in a serene and meditative setting and emphasizes harmony, respect and tranquility.
Traveling with matcha packets is convenient due to their compact size and versatility. Matcha can be easily mixed with hot water or added to smoothies, lattes, or baked goods. I made my own matcha drink at the coffee station at my hotel just last week. Coffee packets are also portable, but when traveling you can almost always find a coffee machine close by, not to mention a Starbucks or Caribou Coffee.
In summary, matcha and coffee each offer unique health benefits and flavors. Incorporating them into your routine can provide an enjoyable way to boost well-being and cognitive performance. Choose the beverage that best suits your taste and preferences, or consider combining the benefits of both by alternating or mixing them in creative ways.
Suzy Cohen is a registered pharmacist and the author of ‘The 24-Hour Pharmacist’ and ‘Real Solutions.’ For more information, visit www.suzycohen.com. This information is not intended to prevent, treat, diagnose or cure your condition. Always check with your doctor before following any medical advice.