May is National Mental Health Awareness Month. This seems timely, considering my last article focused on the opioid overdose crisis in our nation, state and county. Mental Health Awareness Month has been observed since 1949 to help people understand the importance of mental health and wellness in American lives. The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, or SAMHSA, began using May as an official annual month of recognition for mental health awareness about 20 years ago.
Each week in the month of May we have a theme or key message about mental health. This first week, we focus on “… spreading acceptance and support for the people we know and love who are experiencing mental health challenges”. It’s important to know that even small actions can have a big impact on those who suffer from mental health issues. For example, talking about mental health makes it easier for many people to accept and helps others feel comfortable asking for help.
If you or someone you know has concerns about mental health, it’s good to know that there are resources out there and people who are ready and willing to help in any situation. If nothing else, opening up and acknowledging mental health struggles in ourselves and others can offer hope and encouragement to those who are hesitant to reach out when they need it most.
There are resources available to help us talk to each other about mental health, and it’s important to know that the words we use make a difference. The National Alliance of Mental Illness|California has a Say This, Not This: Speaking About Mental Health page that offers suggestions on how to frame discussions on mental health topics. They agree that words matter. For example, they offer this advice: “…stop defining people by mental health conditions. Say This: She lives with bipolar disorder; he lives with schizophrenia … Not This: She’s bipolar; he’s schizophrenic. Or Say This: What you’re going through is difficult. I’m here for you. Not This: It could be worse. You could try harder to get over it.”
NAMI also has a page that offers Tips for How to Help a Person with Mental Illness so we can all get better at this and help our loved ones.
Mental health services in Highlands County need improvement. I know that the agencies I work with are aware of this gap and hope to bring what they can to the table to start building better local capacity. Until that happens, we need to rely on each other and do what we can. Knowing what help is out there is a step in the right direction.
If you know someone who needs help, especially if there are concerns about suicide, encourage them to call 988, the National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. This Lifeline takes calls, texts (in English only), and chats from anyone who needs support for a suicidal, mental health, and/or substance use crisis. This Lifeline system will connect you with a trained counselor at no charge, except for those related to your mobile service provider.
We’ll talk more next week about other mental health topics. Until then, think about those in your life who may struggle with mental health concerns. Think about how you could help. Think about your own mental health and any struggles you may be having. Reach out as you need to.
If you or someone you love is experiencing a substance use disorder involving opioids, please come to the health department in Sebring, 7205 S. George Blvd., and ask for Narcan. We have kits you can take with you to reverse an opioid overdose. They’re free. No questions asked. You can have as many as you need. For other mental health needs, call, text or chat 988. Don’t wait. You could save a life.
