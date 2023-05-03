May is National Mental Health Awareness Month. This seems timely, considering my last article focused on the opioid overdose crisis in our nation, state and county. Mental Health Awareness Month has been observed since 1949 to help people understand the importance of mental health and wellness in American lives. The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, or SAMHSA, began using May as an official annual month of recognition for mental health awareness about 20 years ago.

Each week in the month of May we have a theme or key message about mental health. This first week, we focus on “… spreading acceptance and support for the people we know and love who are experiencing mental health challenges”. It’s important to know that even small actions can have a big impact on those who suffer from mental health issues. For example, talking about mental health makes it easier for many people to accept and helps others feel comfortable asking for help.

