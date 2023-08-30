Today, I will discuss what I know about MDMA, which is sometimes referred to as Ecstasy in pill form. It is a synthetic drug being evaluated for post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). Street pills of this sometimes do not even contain MDMA, and you should never use that. One more note of clarification, MDMA is not the same as the “magic mushroom” psilocybin.
PTSD-causing events vary; there are dozens. Among the most common are combat exposure, physical violence/assault, accidents, living through a natural disaster, domestic violence, torture, sexual assault, losing a child, and stalking or witnessing violence.
Only about half of people with PTSD will seek treatment; most will try to manage the symptoms on their own. But of course, I urge anyone reading this to get professional therapy and treatment(s), some of which I’ve outlined in this article.
MDMA has been tested and found to impact each person differently. The drug is classified as an empathogenic drug, which means it can make a person feel more empathy, understanding, and emotional closeness to others.
This is why it’s being explored as a potential therapeutic agent in people with PTSD and trauma. The drug raises some feel-good chemicals like serotonin, dopamine, norepinephrine, and oxytocin. This explains why each person reacts differently to the drug. It’s because their own baseline levels of these chemicals come into play.
Some people have the opposite reaction to MDMA and do not feel more empathy, but rather experience tachycardia, anxiety, paranoia, or other negative emotions, emphasizing the need to be professionally supervised. There are other medications and possible adjunctive herbal remedies worth mentioning today.
These include conventional prescribed antidepressants such as paroxetine or venlafaxine. Also, a drug commonly prescribed for hypertension is sometimes used for nightmares, it’s called prazosin.
St. John’s Wort is an herbal that is not sold for PTSD, but I’m mentioning it because it does raise serotonin in the human body. Valerian root is another herb that is popular to assist with sleep, and induce a feeling of calm. In states where CBD is available, this helps reduce anxiety and improve sleep. CBD is the non-psychoactive component of the cannabis plant, and it’s not available in every single state yet.
In summary, MDMA presents considerable potential in addressing PTSD. However, it’s crucial to balance the advantages with possible risks. As with all treatments, individual outcomes may differ. There are alternative medications to discuss with your healthcare provider. Above all, seek support to overcome trauma and embrace the care surrounding you.
Here are some resources including the National Center for PTSD, as well as the PTSD Foundation of America. Another one is called BrainLine, and there are many others, both national and local, that offer resources, therapy options, support groups, and more. If you or someone you know needs help, it’s essential to consult with a mental health professional or counselor who can provide guidance tailored to individual needs. If this topic is of interest, you can read the longer, comprehensive article posted at suzycohen.com.
Suzy Cohen is a registered pharmacist and the author of ‘The 24-Hour Pharmacist’ and ‘Real Solutions.’ For more information, visit www.suzycohen.com. This information is not intended to prevent, treat, diagnose or cure your condition. Always check with your doctor before following any medical advice.