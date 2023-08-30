Today, I will discuss what I know about MDMA, which is sometimes referred to as Ecstasy in pill form. It is a synthetic drug being evaluated for post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). Street pills of this sometimes do not even contain MDMA, and you should never use that. One more note of clarification, MDMA is not the same as the “magic mushroom” psilocybin.

PTSD-causing events vary; there are dozens. Among the most common are combat exposure, physical violence/assault, accidents, living through a natural disaster, domestic violence, torture, sexual assault, losing a child, and stalking or witnessing violence.

