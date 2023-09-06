For patients like me in the early stage of Alzheimer’s, recent years have brought two major breakthroughs. One was medical, with the discovery of the first treatments that can actually slow the progression of the disease rather than just ameliorate its symptoms.

The other breakthrough came in July, when the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services agreed Medicare would cover one of the treatments, brand-name Leqembi. What’s disturbing is that this decision did indeed require a breakthrough. Had CMS acted within its usual scope of authority, coverage should have been routine.

