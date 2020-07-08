Two roads diverged in a yellow wood,
And sorry I could not travel both…I shall be telling this with a sigh
Somewhere ages and ages hence:
Two roads diverged in a wood, and I,
I took the one less traveled by,
And that has made all the difference.
“The Road Not Taken” by Robert Frost.
Yoga is a practice that some describe as a “road less traveled” as it is a practice and a lifestyle, not an “exercise.” Yoga is transformation of energy through meditative slow moments for overall health. It is practiced with concentration on postures, held and repeated while deeply breathing, relieving anxiety, nervousness, mental stress and physical infirmaries, generating positive energy from the mind into the body to release physical and mental blockages.
Visiting the first yoga class is the beginning of personal transformation. It is important to choose a yoga instructor or class where there is a wholesome environment and exchange of positive energy for growth and renewal which you can “feel.”
In today’s reality, there is a renewed search for inner peace and health. Yoga is a “road less traveled” as reflected in the 1900s poem by Frost. Why choose a path less frequently taken? Contemplating his life choices, Robert Frost says as he looked back, he realized that each day leads into the next, not consciously aware that he was on the same repetitive path. Then, one day, a light flashed in his mind as he looked into the future and decided he wanted to contribute his life to poetry for harmony and serenity as it had become obscured by the bustle of life and the acceptance of what is “less.” He asked himself, “As life and time moves forward, am I?”
Let’s take that fork in the road as he did and the early artists and pioneers to carve out a new, rewarding life to discover peace of mind within the present circumstances; it is the “road less traveled” to create peace and harmony.
Let’s begin to practice this philosophy through a simple yoga posture. First, empty the mind in a serene place of natural beauty. Stand tall, back straight and long, feet shoulder-width apart, balancing with eyes closed (if you feel insecure, rest one hand on a tree.). In yoga practice, we begin where we find our self, as we discover new profound strengths.
After standing and taking five deep, long breaths, inhaling and exhaling through the nose, we begin to rekindle positive energy in the mind and body. Awaken your self-image. We do not have to pose with our body twisting in all directions that matches a YouTube yoga session or a magazine picture. We begin by going within our own personal image. If we want to reawaken the beauty of our mind and body, we begin where we are standing in a beautiful setting.
In the cool of the morning, wear some clothes that depict who you really are in all your beauty. Reflect it! “Clothes” do not make the person as we are the person who creates the inner vision of our beautiful self by feeling good about how we look. So, find an outfit that depicts your calmness and beauty. Think of this as a yoga practice creating “you.”
Every time you take a step, breathe deeply. Standing in that harmonious place among the trees and flowers, become part of that beauty. Did you ever imagine that this is the first step of your new yoga practice?
This is yoga in its simplest form created from within yourself and giving back beauty to the world. Let us spark that glow of harmony and beauty as we carve that pathway each day on the “road less traveled” that will make all the difference in our life and those whom we contact.