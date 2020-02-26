George Gurdjieff, said to be one of the greatest European philosophers and composers in the 20th century, established the “Master’s Institute” in France after WW I, teaching the “Discipline of Higher Emotional. Energy,” focusing on man’s dormant energy. American Philosopher and Psychologist William James said, “Everyone is familiar with feeling more or less alive on different days, knowing that slumbering energies can be displayed if they are stimulated to dominate.”
He added that “when human temperature rises above a certain point, healing slows, akin to a passive state, until a crisis occurs and the body initiates an active response.” James reiterated that “tiredness is a ‘weight’ arrested by fatigue that we obey by habit, keeping us below our highest notch of clearness in discernment, sureness and reason. When our fires are dampened, we are using only a small part of our possible mental/physical resources. Inspired, purposeful dedication is a breakthrough to passive consciousness.”
When we are at the height of awareness, we realize we are the sculptors of our internal reality. Yoga is a physical/mental/emotional/spiritual gateway to stimulate conscious awareness through slow focused movement arresting habitual thinking habit patterns. Learning Yoga postures stimulates visualization to execute specific postures in correct form for the most benefit and to prevent injury.
In his quest to gain insight into “energy,” Gurdjieff asked himself, “What is it that stimulated Leonardo DaVinci or Beethoven’s creative energy and growth? His answer: Excitement, determination and sense of purpose. He surmised that we have to surpass our “comfort zone’ to reach a higher level of power, tapping into creative, healing energy.” Learning from his lifelong quest and worldwide expeditions in search of ancient “higher knowledge,” he says that the “robot” within has a programmed “chain of habit patterns” that puts the creative mind to sleep.”
This conscious programming of habits, however, is how we learn to drive a car, programming the robot within to automatically respond. Isn’t this how corporate entities also deploy technological programming of human desires through mesmerizing visually/audio appealing messages to direct our marketing purchases into habits?
Yoga is meant to be an awakening practice but it can also become habituated i.e. sleepwalking through Yoga poses. However, the first step onto the Yoga mat is a new beginning. Once the “robot” has learned how to initiate a posture, we have to remain attuned to every moment as a breakthrough to a higher level of conscious energy. A yoga practice is growth, not repetitious stagnation.
According to Patanjali, fourth century author of the “Yoga Sutras,” a huge reservoir of energy is lodged in the lower lumbar region of the spine. But we have to go slow and master concentration on every move, to awaken the vast resources of energy stored in the body. Yoga helps us penetrate our inner self, renewed by deep breathing, called “prana” or “vital energy.” When we deplete our energy, resulting in mental/physical/emotional/spiritual exhaustion, it is time to stop and renew. Roll out the Yoga mat and begin.
“Energy” is not passive as it will produce consequences, depending on how we use or not use it. Look around, observe how many individuals appear to have less flexible movement restricting enriched blood from flowing to all parts of the body. The demon of physical inflexible may be robotic thinking As Patanjali. adds: “Energy is a positive force of tremendous power when the mind frees itself to explore and tap into this steadfast presence.”