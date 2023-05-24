First of all, my apologies for not sharing an article with you last week. I try not to miss a week, but sometimes it just can’t be helped. This week, let’s return to our conversation about mental health awareness.

One theme that comes up in discussions of mental health is the importance of self-care. As a single mother of six, I learned, sometimes the hard way, that if I don’t take care of “me” I can’t be there for them. It’s the same with mental health. Life presents great challenges, and we must all find ways to cope with stress on our own terms. For those struggling with mental health issues, this can become a huge barrier. For those with the additional burden of substance use disorders, this may be completely overwhelming. The question then becomes, what does self-care look like to you? What helps you de-stress and recharge?

Recommended for you