First of all, my apologies for not sharing an article with you last week. I try not to miss a week, but sometimes it just can’t be helped. This week, let’s return to our conversation about mental health awareness.
One theme that comes up in discussions of mental health is the importance of self-care. As a single mother of six, I learned, sometimes the hard way, that if I don’t take care of “me” I can’t be there for them. It’s the same with mental health. Life presents great challenges, and we must all find ways to cope with stress on our own terms. For those struggling with mental health issues, this can become a huge barrier. For those with the additional burden of substance use disorders, this may be completely overwhelming. The question then becomes, what does self-care look like to you? What helps you de-stress and recharge?
Rest is one key to help manage stress. It allows you to “turn off” and recharge to tackle challenges head on. Sleep is when the body renews and rejuvenates. It helps build resilience and adds to energy reserves needed when life throws us curves. Poor sleep habits contribute to stress and increase the likelihood of health issues. If you have trouble getting a good night’s sleep, talk to your health care provider about what might work best for you.
For some, self-care means taking time for yourself. Do something relaxing: read a book, take a walk, go to the beach. If you’re like me, cleaning out closets is relaxing and gives me a sense of accomplishment. When life gives us obstacles, it helps to feel in charge of something and that we are moving in a positive direction, even if it’s only baby steps. I’m sure you have those things that give you pleasure and a sense of well-being. Make time to do those things regularly. You’ll thank you for it.
Being physically healthy is another form of self-care. This can mean practicing healthy eating habits, going to the gym, or making sure to have regular health check-ups. As we age, our bodies require different things from what we eat. Having a healthy diet helps fuel our bodies and maintains the nutritional balance required for our systems to work properly. It helps avoid chronic illnesses, such as diabetes or heart disease, that add to the stress of everyday life.
Having an exercise routine gives us the benefit of building strength and maintaining muscle, while also providing the accomplishment of looking and feeling better. And exercise doesn’t have to be a chore. For me, dancing is my exercise of choice. How about you? Gardening? Biking? Roller skating? Running? Try to find time for those things that make you happy and do them with people you enjoy when you can. For some, doing things with people may not make them happy, but being with their pets does. Pets can be amazingly inciteful and provide much needed emotional support.
Overall, building a good self-care routine involves checking in with yourself on a regular basis. Ask yourself how you’re doing mentally, physically and emotionally. And be honest with yourself. If you find an area of concern, ask for help. Find someone to talk to. Schedule an appointment with your health care provider. Take small steps to make a positive change in your life. Reach out and ask for help from someone you trust. You don’t have to do this alone. If you know someone who is struggling, let them know you support them. Be there if they reach out. Help them find resources, if needed. Let’s try to take better care of ourselves and each other.
If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health issues, please call the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline or use the chat at 988lifeline.org. This is a 24/7 hotline that can provide immediate resources for those in crisis. Even if you don’t need immediate help, this call can offer resources you may not have known are available. Reach out. Get help. Feel better.
If you or someone you know does not have a health care provider, the Florida Department of Health in Highlands County offers primary care services. Please call 863-386-6040 to make an appointment with one of our providers.
Pamela Crain is the public information officer for Florida Department of Health in Highlands County.