Wherever you go, there you are

Revolved half-wind relieving pose is demonstrated by yoga students: Gerald DeWind, Mary Low, Leslie Wade, Pat Sheltz, Kate Matthews and Lori Amato.

 NANCY DALE/CORRESPONDENT

“Wherever You Go There You Are,” is a book authored by long time yoga instructor and writer, John Kabat Zinn. Zinn introduced his philosophy into practical, everyday situations that he terms, “Wakefulness.”

When practicing yoga, we become consciously aware of our thoughts and actions; thus yoga awakens the mind and body to expand into movements designed to improve health and fitness.

Recommended for you