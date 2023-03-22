I personally love to see live performers. It doesn’t matter if it is at a sporting event, performing art center or a concert … I just love the total experience. I must admit that live performances can come with some hidden obstacles.

To get the very best experience, you need to be in the best seat or position possible for your specific needs and wants. What comes to mind first is the best seat. When you are picking seats to a baseball game everyone has a place they want to sit. Some pick behind home plate while others like first base line. This is based on many reasons. Maybe you played first base or you were a pitcher. Maybe you like to sit where your dad used to sit when your dad took you as a kid. Maybe you just sit where your eyesight suits you the best.

