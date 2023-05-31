Local NAACP #5087, in partnership with Emmanuel UCC, will host a free community event for families titled “STD Education & Prevention” at 7 p.m. Monday.

Studies show that programs offering STD education and prevention benefit local communities and families by reducing the rate of sexual activity in teenagers, limiting risky behaviors and pregnancy in adolescents, decreases the rate of sex-related violence, and lowers the rate of youth contracting HIV and other STDs (see acog.org)

