Local NAACP #5087, in partnership with Emmanuel UCC, will host a free community event for families titled “STD Education & Prevention” at 7 p.m. Monday.
Studies show that programs offering STD education and prevention benefit local communities and families by reducing the rate of sexual activity in teenagers, limiting risky behaviors and pregnancy in adolescents, decreases the rate of sex-related violence, and lowers the rate of youth contracting HIV and other STDs (see acog.org)
Larry Moore, formerly of iMAD, will present a 75-minute program, sharing information that is beneficial for parents, guardians and youth to know, empowering them to have a thoughtful conversation about this timely topic. Local medical and mental health organizations will have informational tables in the lobby.
“STD Education & Prevention” takes place at Emmanuel UCC, 3115 Hope St. in Sebring. Doors open at 6:30. For further information, contact Rev. George Miller at gmiller@euccfl.org or 863-471-1999.