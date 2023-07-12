As a knowledgeable pharmacist working at CVS, I used to frequently encounter inquiries from people seeking natural alternatives to conventional medications they were taking.
I no longer work in this setting, however it’s one of the most common inquiries.
In this article, I will provide insightful suggestions for natural alternatives to some commonly prescribed medications in the United States, including lisinopril, levothyroxine, atorvastatin, and metformin. Those are the top four medications dispensed in America. We are nation of people with high cholesterol, high blood sugar, high blood pressure, and low thyroid which all are tightly connected. These are not four unique conditions, they all correlate.
1. Lisinopril (Zestril®)
This is a prescription drug used for hypertension and heart failure. While lifestyle modifications such as adopting a healthy diet, exercising regularly, managing weight, reducing stress, and limiting alcohol intake can support blood pressure management, some studies suggest that Coenzyme Q10 (CoQ10) supplementation and natural garlic extract will help lower blood pressure levels.
2. Levothyroxine (Synthroid®)
This is commonly prescribed for hypothyroidism. When undiagnosed, this condition will cause the other three discussed in my article. Natural remedies such as selenium, ashwagandha, L-tyrosine, and botanical antioxidants have been studied for their potential benefits in managing thyroid conditions. I wrote a book titled “Thyroid Healthy”, which you can find on Amazon. Also, search my website using key words like “thyroid” or “hypothyroidism.”
3. Atorvastatin (Lipitor®)
This is a popular statin medication used to lower cholesterol levels. Red yeast rice, which contains compounds that act similarly to statin drugs, and plant sterols and stanols found in certain plant foods have been shown to reduce LDL cholesterol. Additionally, adopting a very low carbohydrate diet (like “keto”) and exercising regularly will help lower cholesterol levels.
4. Metformin (Glucophage®)
This is commonly prescribed for type 2 diabetes. Along with diet and lifestyle changes, natural options such as berberine, cinnamon, gymnema and resveratrol have been studied for their potential blood sugar-lowering effects. I put all those in my supplement GlucoScript. Consult with your healthcare provider before considering any natural alternatives.
As a pharmacist, I want to emphasize that our role extends beyond simply dispensing medications. We can provide valuable information and guidance on prescription drugs, and pharmacists trained in natural alternatives can offer a unique perspective to address your questions and concerns while exploring newer ways to improve your health.
It is important to keep an open mind and discuss natural remedies with your practitioner, as they may offer effective alternatives with fewer side effects.
In summary, there are many natural options available for various health conditions. While pharmaceuticals have their place, exploring natural alternatives can provide additional benefits. Remember to consult with your healthcare provider before making any changes to your treatment plan.
Suzy Cohen is a registered pharmacist and the author of ‘The 24-Hour Pharmacist’ and ‘Real Solutions.’ For more information, visit www.suzycohen.com. This information is not intended to prevent, treat, diagnose or cure your condition. Always check with your doctor before following any medical advice.