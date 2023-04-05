Superbug Fungus

This undated photo made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows a strain of Candida auris cultured in a petri dish at a CDC laboratory. In a CDC paper published by the Annals of Internal Medicine on Monday, March 20, 2023, U.S. cases of the dangerous fungus tripled over just three years, and more than half of states have now reported it.

 SHAWN LOCKHART/CDC via AP, FILE

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Federal public health officials have identified southern Nevada as the place in the U.S. with the highest number of cases of a potentially lethal fungus that is resistant to common antibiotics, and can be a major risk for hospital and nursing home patients.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tracked and found that in 2022, Nevada had 16%, or 384 of the country's 2,377 clinical cases of the superbug called Candida auris — followed by California with 359 cases, Florida with 349 cases and New York with 326.

Recommended for you