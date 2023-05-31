New to Yoga

Arlene Tossi, new to the yoga class, demonstrates the Tree Pose.

 NANCY DALE/

CORRESPONDENT

Each day is a new day when beginning or continuing a yoga practice. Yoga practitioners never stay the same in mind or body as growth occurs everyday when new ideas are pondered and initiated. Yoga practice is an applied science adapted to thinking and movement; it is not just a class one attends once or twice a week but a daily application, revised as the individual grows and expands. This is the premise of yoga.

By practicing yoga poses, each person discovers their inner strength to revitalize internal organs by deeply breathing fresh oxygenated blood. A yoga practice teaches and expands self-awareness of how the mind and body work in concert to improve health and wellness. The postures taught in a yoga class are purposeful, and emphasize mindful movements to achieve a healthy lifestyle with emphasis on incorporating yoga movement and thoughts into everyday routines.

