AVON PARK — South Florida State College (SFSC) is offering a non-credit Nursing Assistant program at its Hardee Campus in Bowling Green, beginning Tuesday, Sept. 15. The program will be held on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6-9:30 p.m. and on Sundays from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Funding opportunities for the Nursing Assistant program are available.
Nursing assistants can be employed in a variety of health care settings, such as outpatient clinics, hospitals, and long-term care facilities. A nursing assistant works under the supervision of a licensed practical nurse or registered nurse and may assist with personal care; patient mobility; activities associated with nutrition and hydration; maintaining safe patient environments; and collecting basic patient data. It is an entry-level nursing option that may assist students in career exploration or future academic endeavors.
To register for this program or for more information, call the SFSC Corporate and Community Education Department at 863-784-7034. For further information about this program, email corporatetraining@southflorida.edu or see the Health and Public Safety catalog at southflorida.edu/corporatetraining.
All SFSC classes will follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines.