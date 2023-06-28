Imagine your eyes doing a cha-cha without your permission; that’s nystagmus for you. Nystagmus involves involuntary, rhythmic eye movements – side to side, up and down, or even in circles. The eye condition – commonly characterized by involuntary, rhythmic oscillations of the eyes – poses a diagnostic and management challenge for clinicians. Nystagmus affects approximately 1 in 1,000 individuals (usually over age 60), so it’s not as unusual as you might think.
It may have a significant impact on your vision, including impaired visual acuity and compromised depth perception. Imagine trying to catch a ball thrown to you, but it’s playing tricks on your eyes. Even dogs get nystagmus, which often points to inner ear problems.
Nystagmus affects about 1 in 1,000 people and can either be congenital, appearing within the first six months of life, or acquired later in life. It’s not really a condition by itself. It’s almost always a sign of another underlying condition or a medication side effect. If you’d like to know the 12 most common drug offenders, visit my website suzycohen.com and read the longer, more comprehensive version of this article.
I think treatment should center around the root cause. For that reason, I’d like to go over the major influences of this condition.
Regarding acquired nystagmus, which is the most common type, I’d say etiological factors include drug side effects that impact your CNS (central nervous system), inner ear disorders, autoimmune conditions like multiple sclerosis (MS), head trauma, vitamin deficiencies (particularly the B vitamins, like vitamin B12 and B1).
If the jittery eyes stem from MS, or brain lesions, please let a neurologist take the lead. Finally, Wernicke’s encephalopathy, which occurs with chronic alcohol intake, depletes B1 and increases risk for nystagmus.
Now I’d like to discuss just a few options for treatment, and of course speak to your practitioner about all of these.
And as you might have guessed, Mother Nature’s not sitting this one out. I found some natural remedies that can help, including:
1. Ginkgo Biloba (which I put into my Vision Script) increases blood flow.
2. Omega-3 Fatty Acids found in fish oils regulate inflammation chemicals.
3. Chamomile tea often used for upset tummies may lend a helping hand.
4. Magnesium is integral to muscle and nerve function.
To summarize this, nystagmus is not the bad guy, it’s a messenger. It tells you something’s amiss in your body. These involuntary eye movements are a symptom indicative of underlying ocular or total-body disease. So you should consult all your health professionals, and be persistent. Don’t accept “this is your life and learn to live with it” comments. That just means they don’t know what else to test for.
Management of nystagmus is 100% contingent upon you or your doctor identifying and addressing the underlying cause. There are wonderful communities and resources like the American Nystagmus Network, National Eye Institute, and even online forums for sharing experiences and knowledge.
Suzy Cohen is a registered pharmacist and the author of ‘The 24-Hour Pharmacist’ and ‘Real Solutions.’ For more information, visit www.suzycohen.com. This information is not intended to prevent, treat, diagnose or cure your condition. Always check with your doctor before following any medical advice.