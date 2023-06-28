Imagine your eyes doing a cha-cha without your permission; that’s nystagmus for you. Nystagmus involves involuntary, rhythmic eye movements – side to side, up and down, or even in circles. The eye condition – commonly characterized by involuntary, rhythmic oscillations of the eyes – poses a diagnostic and management challenge for clinicians. Nystagmus affects approximately 1 in 1,000 individuals (usually over age 60), so it’s not as unusual as you might think.

It may have a significant impact on your vision, including impaired visual acuity and compromised depth perception. Imagine trying to catch a ball thrown to you, but it’s playing tricks on your eyes. Even dogs get nystagmus, which often points to inner ear problems.

