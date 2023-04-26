Today I am writing from a place of sadness. This is not a topic I really wanted to revisit so soon. And you may think my family circle is just a lot of bad people, but I assure you it isn’t. It’s just really, really large and diverse, with all ages, backgrounds, races/ethnic groups, and perspectives. This makes us human.
The issue I’m talking about is overdose deaths. We have lost another member of our family to fentanyl.
As we discussed in this column earlier, drug overdose deaths in the state of Florida are rising. The most recent data in Florida Health Charts is from 2021, and it shows that there were 7,719 deaths in the state from drug poisoning, for a rate of 36.7 deaths per 100,000 population. For Highlands County, the number is 36, giving us a rate of 42.1 deaths per 100,000 population. As you can see, the Highlands County rate is higher than that of the state. This surprised me. What surprised me more is the fact that the Highlands County rate is also higher than some counties I would think have a greater issue with drugs: Broward (34.8), Miami-Dade (11.1), Hillsborough (34.0), Orange (28.0), and Polk (32.6).
For me, personally, the question is how do I help? What can I do as a senior member of this large clan to influence those who struggle with the issue of addiction to drugs, in particular opioids? Do I actually have any clout with the younger generation? Will those who are imprisoned by their need for this even listen to anything I have to say?
I am more fortunate than others in that I work for the Florida Department of Health, which gives me access to resources and information I can share. That still doesn’t mean people will listen to me or take action to help themselves, because that is something I cannot do for them. However, it does mean that I can use those resources and information to do everything I can to lessen the chance of losing another family member to this epidemic.
The Florida Department of Health has made reduction of opioid overdoses a priority. To address this, all county health departments have been given access to Naloxone kits. This is a medicine that rapidly reverses an opioid overdose when administered in time. You can have this life-saving medicine to carry with you or to give to those in your life who may need it when you aren’t there. Simply come to the main office of the Florida Department of Health in Highlands County at 7205 S. George Boulevard in Sebring and ask for it at the front desk. It’s free. There are no forms to fill out. Nothing to sign. You can have as many kits as you need. No questions asked.
It’s the one thing I know I can do. I have given out these kits to those I know who may need it or who have loved ones I don’t often see. I’m not proud that we have this need in my family, but I also am not willing to let that keep me from sharing something that may save a life. I hope you will join me. In fact, if you need help with this, ask for me at the front desk. I will come meet you and get you what you need. If you can’t come to the health department, use isavefl.com to locate a Naloxone provider in your area and additional resources for community support. Together, we can make a difference.
Pamela Crain is the public information officer for Florida Department of Health in Highlands County.