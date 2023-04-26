Today I am writing from a place of sadness. This is not a topic I really wanted to revisit so soon. And you may think my family circle is just a lot of bad people, but I assure you it isn’t. It’s just really, really large and diverse, with all ages, backgrounds, races/ethnic groups, and perspectives. This makes us human.

The issue I’m talking about is overdose deaths. We have lost another member of our family to fentanyl.

