Last week the long-awaited entrance of OTC (over-the-counter) hearing aids have entered the market. While the law was actually passed almost two years ago, the Legislature was given a time frame in which to develop appropriate language and rules before the hearing aids could hit the stores.

What do I think of this? For those of you who have worn hearing instruments for years and have received care and support of your hearing aids, you have expressed that you do not know how anyone would want to go buy their hearing aids off a store shelf. That reasoning is because you know what it takes to hear better. It is a journey, not just with the hearing aids but also with the support of a highly trained hearing health care professional.

