LAKELAND — Osman A. Latif, MD, a board-certified Pain Management specialist and his registered nurse practitioner Brenda M. Giffen, APRN, have expanded their appointment availability to include a second location at Watson Clinic Highlands at 2300 E. County Rd. 540A in south Lakeland.
Dr. Latif will treat patients at Watson Clinic Highlands every Monday afternoon and Ms. Giffen will accept appointments there every Wednesday while still maintaining their offices at Watson Clinic Main.
This expansion provides greater convenience to patients who reside in south Lakeland, Bartow and surrounding communities.
Dr. Latif received his medical degree from the University of Illinois College of Medicine in Chicago. He completed his internship at Weiss Memorial Hospital in Chicago and completed his anesthesia residency at Harvard Medical School. He completed an additional residency in interventional pain management at Texas Technical University in Lubbock, TX. Dr. Latif is board certified in pain management, pain medicine and anesthesiology, and has been with Watson Clinic since 2002.
Brenda M. Giffen, APRN received her Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree from Florida Southern College in Lakeland, and her Master of Science in Nursing degree from the University of Tampa in Tampa. She has been with the clinic since 1999.
For more information on availability and to schedule an appointment with Dr. Latif or Ms. Giffen at either location, call 863-680-7300.